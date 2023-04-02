April 3, 1927 - March 19, 2016
In Loving Memory Of Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother, Norma N. Rosenbower, On Her Anniversary In Heaven.
Remembering you today and always. With all of our love, Bill, Brent, Todd and Family
April 3, 1927 - March 19, 2016
In Loving Memory Of Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother, Norma N. Rosenbower, On Her Anniversary In Heaven.
Remembering you today and always. With all of our love, Bill, Brent, Todd and Family
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.