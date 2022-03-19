 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Norma N. Rosenbower

April 3, 1927 - March 19, 2016

In Loving Memory Of Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother, Norma N. Rosenbower On Her Anniversary In Heaven.

Remembering you today and always. With all of our love, Bill, Brent, Todd and Family

