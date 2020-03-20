Norma N. Rosenbower

IN LOVING MEMORY OF BELOVED WIFE, MOTHER AND GRANDMOTHER NORMA N. ROSENBOWER

On Her Anniversary

In Heaven

4/3/27 to 3/19/16

Remembering you today and always with all of our love.

