March 30,1933 - Aug. 19, 2021

EDINA, MN - Norma Palmer, 88, passed away peacefully in Edina, MN on Aug. 19, 2021.She was born Norma Ruth Bledsoe March 30,1933 in Norton, IN.

Preceeded in death by her parents Evert and Maude; sister Susan (and Paul) Knies; and loving husband of 64 years, Robert (Bob). She is survived by her children: Dean (Patti), Dione, Doug (Diane), Don and Devawn; brother-in-law Kendrick Palmer of Chesterton, IN; granddaughters: Sara and Olivia; great grandsons: Hendrix and Herschel; along with extended loving family in Arizona and Indiana.

Norma loved to read, golf, sew, play the piano and was devoted to her family. Norma's joy of life, her kind and loving ways, and wonderful sense of humor endeared her to all those who knew her.

A graveside service will be held at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale, AZ on Aug. 25 at 10:30 a.m..

Condolences may be posted on the tribute wall at messingermortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, we would greatly appreciate donations made in her name to Little Hospice, (7019 LynMar Lane, Edina, MN 55435 or littlehospice.org) who graciously and tenderly cared for Norma during her final days.

