CEDAR LAKE, IN - Norma Papacalodoucas, age 91 of Cedar Lake, formerly of Gary, passed away April 6, 2020. She will be deeply missed. Norma was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents Irene and Tom Vlamos; brothers Jim Vlamos, Nick Vlamos.