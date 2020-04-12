CEDAR LAKE, IN - Norma Papacalodoucas, age 91 of Cedar Lake, formerly of Gary, passed away April 6, 2020. She will be deeply missed. Norma was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents Irene and Tom Vlamos; brothers Jim Vlamos, Nick Vlamos.
Norma is survived by her daughter Mary (Bob) Johnson; grandchildren Joann Kraft, Kathy Metaxkis, John (Vickie) Metaxkis; great grandchildren Jacob, Taylor, Elissa, Danny, Angelina; many loving nieces and nephews. She deeply loved her family and her pass time was watching Turner Classics.
Private funeral arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point. www.burnsfuneral.com
