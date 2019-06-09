A graveside memorial service for Norma VanDeWater will be held on June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at McCool Cemetery in Portage, IN.
If inclement weather, the service will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church on Central Avenue.
