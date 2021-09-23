Norma Weisar Bautista (nee Heredia)

HAMMOND, IN — Norma Weisar Bautista (nee Heredia), age 58 of Hammond, IN passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. She is survived by five children: Crystal (Ricardo) Bautista Bolanos, Daniel (Idalia) Bautista, Jr., April Bautista, David Bautista and Cynthia Bautista; many grandchildren; brother, Arthur Heredia; nephew, Austin Heredia; aunt, Maria (late Jose) Heredia; many cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, Sebastian and Helen (nee Weisar) Heredia; infant son; brothers: Hector and Tony.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Private cremation to follow. Rev. Terry Steffens will hold services at 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Norma was a CNA at St. Catherine Hospital and Healthy East Chicago. She was a reservationist at the Majestic Star Casino. Please omit flowers. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com