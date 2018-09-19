LANSING, IL - Norman H. Bauer, age 89 of Lansing, passed away on Friday, September 14, 2018. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years: Shirley (nee Oetter); and two children: Debra (Lawrence) Senffner and Alan (Denise) Bauer. Also surviving are ten grandchildren: Amy (Dave) Hein, Christina (Richard) Menconi, Rhonda (Steve) Zaluckyj, Eric Senffner, Heather (Tony) Dejesus, Ryan (Danielle) Bauer, Meghan Bauer, Nicole Bauer, Tayler (Cody) Russell, and Jared Bauer; and 14 great grandchildren: David and Dylan Hein, Devin and Mia Menconi, Seth and Faith Zaluckyj, Alex and Abby Senffner, Kaylee, Exi, and Dominik Bauer, Emily and Caitlyn Finley, Evalyn Russell; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to visit with Mr. Bauer's family on Friday, September 21, 2018 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM with Pastor Bob Neuman officiating. Mr. Bauer will be laid to rest in Cedar Park Cemetery in Calumet Park, IL.
Mr. Bauer worked as an engineer at AT&T for 39 years. He enjoyed golf and was an avid Cubs fan. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved to sing Jesus Loves Me.