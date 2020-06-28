Norman C "Stormin Norman" Foley Jr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Norman C. Foley, Jr. "Stormin Norman" of Hammond, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Munster Med-Inn. Survived by his wife, Priscilla and ex-wife, Florence of Stockwell; two daughters: Leslie (Brian) Brinkman of Lowell and Tina (Shawn) Cuzzort of Stockwell; a brother, Arlington J., Sr. (Wendy) Foley of Crown Point; sisters-in-law, Pat (James) Hayes and Teresa (Gary) Patterson both of Alabama; two brothers-in-law: Ronnie (Phyllis) Murray and Roger Murray both of Alabama; one brother-in-law, Connie (Sherry) Murray of Hammond; two grandsons: Robert and Kyle Brinkman both of Lowell and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Norman Sr. and Sophie Foley.

There will be a Celebration of Norman's Life on July 25, 2020 at his warehouse at 426 - 169th, Hammond, IN at 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Norman was a diesel mechanic who worked for D & J Maintenance and Golden Pyramid. Also, he had worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube/J&L Steel. He served in the US Army beginning around 1965. He was a Specialist 4th Class serving overseas in Manheim, Germany and in Texas where he received medic training. He also received training in Artillery. He graduated from Bishop Noll Institute in 1961. He also attended Coyne Electric School in Chicago.