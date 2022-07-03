Nov. 26, 1942 - June 29, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Norman Carl Hamstrom, age 79, of Portage, IN passed away June 29, 2022 in Valparaiso IN. He was born November 26, 1942 in McCool, IN to Carl and Evelyn (Samuelson) Hamstrom. Norman is survived by wife, Margaret (Mischler) Hamstrom; daughters: Susan (Jeff) Petty of Sequim WA, Rebecca (Marc)Rubens of Portage IN; his sister, Doretta (James) Swinson; grandchildren: Lexi, Riley, and Laci Rubens; along with nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Martha Evelyn Hamstrom.

Norman was a lifelong resident of Portage where he worked in retail hardware for 63 years. Throughout his life, Norman was a great dog lover and always owned one. Early in life, he chose to play with toy tractors, trucks and cars. His appreciation and knowledge of vehicles continued throughout his years. Norman was a great resource for Porter County history and was a founding member of the Portage Community Historical Society. He was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, uncle, and brother.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Portage, 2637 McCool Rd., Portage, IN 46368. Burial to take place at McCool Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Memorial donations may be made to: First United Methodist Church of Portage -Prayer Path or Lake Shore Paws, 4611 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.