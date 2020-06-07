WANATAH, IN - Norman Dale Grieger, 77, of Wanatah passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born July 28, 1942 to Milton C. and Rose E. (Pozil) Grieger, graduated from Wanatah High School in 1960 and served with the U.S. Air Force from 1961-67 as an Outside Wire and Antennae Systems Installer, and Maintenance Specialist. His career with Bell Telephone/Ameritech as a Line & Service Technician spanned the years from 1962 -1994. Currently serving as the Wanatah Historical Society President he wrote and prepared quarterly newsletters with intriguing local lore. His love of history helped to bring a beloved Ford Model "A" Henry into his life, then added a Model “T” for good measure. His home and garden were always immaculately landscaped and tended sitting just across the creek from the ghost of his cherished Monon Railroad which had carried President Lincoln's funeral train through Wanatah in 1865. He remained a lifelong railroad enthusiast, relished community breakfasts and dinners, endlessly promoted the value of Wanatah history and always had his ear out for a juicy local story.