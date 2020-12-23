Norman (Davis) McFarland Baum

Norma (Davis) McFarland Baum
SCHERERVILLE, IN — Norma (Davis) McFarland Baum, of Schererville, IN, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Roberta (Robert) Imborek; sons, Randall (Tracey) and Ronald (Jacqueline) McFarland; grandchildren: Katherine (Paula) Imborek, Randall (Tiffany) McFarland, Joshua (Natalie) Imborek, Michael (Laura) McFarland, Robert McFarland, Nicole (Ryan) Bridges and Aaron McFarland; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Allen (Jane) and Richard Davis; sister-in-law, June Baltes; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was her infant son, Roger McFarland; parents, Shelton and Luella Davis; infant grandson, Jamie Smith; grandson, Ryan McFarland; sister, Arlene Bender; and nephew, John Davis.
Norma was born October 4, 1935, and raised in Hammond, IN, until the age of 15 when she moved to Marshall, IL. It was there she met and married her first husband, Robert McFarland, and they eventually settled in Highland, IN. As a young woman, she worked for a number of years in what was, at that time, a man's exclusive field, selling real estate, and then working as a general contractor building homes. From 1974-1978 she owned Drive-In Liquors in Hammond with her second husband, Jim Baum. In 1981, Norma realized a life dream of helping people by opening up health food stores, Baum's Natural Foods, in two locations to serve the community. Thirteen years later, her legacy continues on through the stores. Countless customers and employees over those years had their lives enriched by Norma's knowledge and counsel.
Norma lived life with passion and was a driving force in whatever the situation. She never sat back and watched, was quick to join in, and usually directed whatever activity was going on around her.
Her life's greatest joy and pride were found in her grandchildren. By far, her most treasured time in life was spent with them at her lake house in Culver, IN. Boating, golf cart rides with the little ones, endless laughter, and big family meals were always on the agenda. For Norma, spending time with her kids and grandkids in Culver was as good as life gets. "Grandma B," as the kids called her, showed interest in each one and delighted in entertaining them with stories of her life's more unusual turns. Those cherished times, stories, and memories will live on for many, many years.
Because of COVID-19, a private family service was held at the graveside at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Memorials in Norma's name can be given to Tradewinds Services.
