Norman 'Duke' Zuidema
Sept. 2, 1934 — April 13, 2021
HIGHLAND, IN — Norman "Duke" Zuidema went to his heavenly home in glory on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Duke was born September 2, 1934, to parents George and Dora Zuidema. He met the love of his life, Beverly, at age 17, got married three years later and lived a life truly blessed by God with Beverly, their three children, 11 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Duke's favorite place in the world was wherever his family was. He spent summers at his cottage in Three Rivers, Michigan, since 1974 with family, golfing, water skiing and taking slow rides in the pontoon. He took his family on many other vacation destinations throughout the county.
Duke was owner of Zuidema Construction and was a very skilled builder, building hundreds of homes and commercial projects throughout his career. His motto of "a deal is only fair if it's fair for both parties" earned him a great deal of respect from all of his customers and vendors.
Duke also built three homes for his family, moonlighting at nights and weekends. Duke also used his gifts to volunteer on many boards, services and ministries. He spent 20 years on the Highland Indiana Police Commission, 12 years on the Highland and Illiana Christian School boards and many years on church council at First Christian Reformed Church in Highland, IN.
Duke's dominant feature and trait was his smile, spirit of kindness and faith in Jesus Christ, his Lord. "This earth is not my Home. I am passin' through. Heaven is my home," is a saying his family would frequently hear him say. Praise God, Duke is finally in his heavenly home.
Duke was a member of Faith Church in Highland (formerly First CRC) since 1956. Duke had an amazing life; we will all miss him so much!
Duke is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; survived by daughter, Cyndy (Jack) Vander Giessen; son, Don (Susan) Zuidema; daughter, Lisa (Chris) Thompson; grandchildren: Kirstin (Rob) Reitsema, Breanne (Charles) Mitchell, Alyssa (Dave) Palmer, Adam (Amber) Vander Giessen, Holly Zuidema, Nathan (fiance Kayla Erffmeyer) Zuidema, Kyle Zuidema, Savannah Thompson, Skylar Thomson, Sutton Thompson and Quincy Thompson; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOMEat 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN, on Saturday April 17, 2021, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. A celebration service also will be held at Faith Church, Highland, at 3:00 thereafter.
Memorials may be given to Highland Christian, Illiana Christian High School or Culture is Not Optional, in Support of The Huss Project. For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE at (219) 838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.