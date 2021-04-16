Norman 'Duke' Zuidema

Sept. 2, 1934 — April 13, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN — Norman "Duke" Zuidema went to his heavenly home in glory on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Duke was born September 2, 1934, to parents George and Dora Zuidema. He met the love of his life, Beverly, at age 17, got married three years later and lived a life truly blessed by God with Beverly, their three children, 11 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Duke's favorite place in the world was wherever his family was. He spent summers at his cottage in Three Rivers, Michigan, since 1974 with family, golfing, water skiing and taking slow rides in the pontoon. He took his family on many other vacation destinations throughout the county.

Duke was owner of Zuidema Construction and was a very skilled builder, building hundreds of homes and commercial projects throughout his career. His motto of "a deal is only fair if it's fair for both parties" earned him a great deal of respect from all of his customers and vendors.