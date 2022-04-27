Sept. 1, 1945 - April 25, 2022

DEMOTTE - Norman Frenchik, age 76, of DeMotte, IN, formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Norman is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Ann Frenchik (nee Pranis); two children: Stephanie (Kevin) Kieres, Susan (Brian) Cheeseman. Norman was "Poppy" to six grandchildren: Christopher (Krystal) Kieres, Mitchell (fiance Hannah Miller) Kieres, Mattias Cheeseman, Daniella Cheeseman, Aaron Cheeseman and Breanna Cheeseman; great-grandson, Mason Kieres; two nieces: Elizabeth (Todd) Griffin, Melanie (Daniel) Germek; and his furry companion, Scooby.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents: George and Greta Frenchik; brother, George Frenchik.

Norman was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1964. He worked at Wilco Foods and served his country in the U.S. Army, where he was a helicopter/fixed-wing pilot and served two tours during Vietnam. Norman then began his career as the quality control manager at Intercraft Inc. in Chicago until his retirement in 1986 and became a "stay at home Dad" and loving Poppy to his grandkids. He was a faithful member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and a former member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, where he volunteered in many areas. He was a true Notre Dame fan, enjoyed woodcarving, learning about technology, traveling and mostly spoiling his grandkids.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN, 46307, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Funeral Mass will be DIRECTLY at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 334 15th St. SW, Demotte, IN, 46310, on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. with a short visitation starting at 10:30 A.M. with Rev. Michael McKinney officiating. Cremation will follow services and Norman will be laid to rest at Holland Cemetery at a later date.

Visit Norman's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500