Norman G. Westforth

Norman was preceded in death by his father, Jack, and mother, Patty; sister, Nancy; and youngest son, Michael. He is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Janet Westforth, of Crown Point, IN; sister, Ruth Hardel (Tom) of Naples, FL; brothers, Earl Westforth (Judy), of Merrillville, IN, and Henry Westforth (Stacy), of Naples, FL; two children Wendy Skibinski (Joe) of Avon, IN, and Chris Westforth (Lisa) of Libertyville, IL.; five grandchildren: Zane Skibinski (14), Tatum Skibinski (9), Cayden Westforth (9), Callie Westforth (5) and Vinny Westforth (3); two brothers-in-law, John Hall (Judy) and Richard Hall (Barbara); and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current health concerns of COVID-19, a private viewing and funeral Mass will be held for the immediate family ONLY on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Following the private Mass, EVERYONE is invited to participate in a processional car parade from St. Mary's Church to PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE in Crown Point, IN. Once there, you can drive through in your vehicle and pay your respects to the immediate family. Please arrive in the St. Mary's Church parking lot by 1:30 pm on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

A "Celebration of Life," service will be announced and held at a later time when it is more conducive to a community gathering and will be Norman approved.