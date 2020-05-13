Norman G. Westforth
CROWN POINT, IN — Norman G. Westforth "Stormin Norman/Norm," age 66, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at St. Anthony's hospital after his battle with COVID-19. He was a beloved man of extraordinary love, compassion and a larger than life personality who was deeply loved and cherished by so many.
Norman was born on August 17, 1953 in Gary, IN, to Norman "Jack" and Dorothy "Patty" Westforth. Norman attended school at Blessed Sacrament and Andrean High School. He was the eldest of five siblings: Nancy Greene, Ruth Hardel, Earl Westforth and Henry Westforth.
Norm grew up an avid outdoorsman and spent much of his time in the treasured family business, Westforth Sports Shop. Norm was a hard worker and gave his talents, passions and time endlessly. Some may remember him from Stardust blasting his cherished 50's and 60's music behind a '57 Chevy. Others may remember him from his days at Bronko's serving the best cocktails in town or as the Crown Point Bulldogs #1 "Hawaiian shirt" wearing basketball superfan in the 1990s. Norm never came across a stranger. He had a true gift of building connections with everyone he met.
Norm was retired from the Lake County Planning Commission. He was an active member at the Gary Sportsman Club (Gold Card Member), Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sons of the American Legion and the National Rifle Association (Platinum Member). His decades of membership provided a bond and sense of belonging that was so important to him.
Norman was preceded in death by his father, Jack, and mother, Patty; sister, Nancy; and youngest son, Michael. He is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Janet Westforth, of Crown Point, IN; sister, Ruth Hardel (Tom) of Naples, FL; brothers, Earl Westforth (Judy), of Merrillville, IN, and Henry Westforth (Stacy), of Naples, FL; two children Wendy Skibinski (Joe) of Avon, IN, and Chris Westforth (Lisa) of Libertyville, IL.; five grandchildren: Zane Skibinski (14), Tatum Skibinski (9), Cayden Westforth (9), Callie Westforth (5) and Vinny Westforth (3); two brothers-in-law, John Hall (Judy) and Richard Hall (Barbara); and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health concerns of COVID-19, a private viewing and funeral Mass will be held for the immediate family ONLY on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Following the private Mass, EVERYONE is invited to participate in a processional car parade from St. Mary's Church to PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE in Crown Point, IN. Once there, you can drive through in your vehicle and pay your respects to the immediate family. Please arrive in the St. Mary's Church parking lot by 1:30 pm on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
A "Celebration of Life," service will be announced and held at a later time when it is more conducive to a community gathering and will be Norman approved.
Due to the private service no flowers will be accepted. Any donations in Norman's memory can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St, Crown Point, IN 46307 or the Crown Point Community Foundation, P.O. Box 522, Crown Point, IN 46308.
