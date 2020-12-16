Norman 'Norm' Jay Hittinger Sr.
VALPARAISO, IN — On the evening of December 10, 2020, Norm passed into eternity after a short hospital stay. He is finally at peace while being gently welcomed home to Heaven, following months of declining health.
Norm was born in Bethlehem, PA, on September 26, 1931. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, and his beloved wife of 59 years, Philomena "Pam," who passed on August 19, 2012.
Norm and Pam were blessed with five children. When starting their family Norm and Pam decided that they would spend lots of time doing family style vacations which involved ski slopes in the winter months and boating and water sports in the summer. If you could ski on water, whether frozen or thawed, you belonged in this family. Many extended family vacations, even as the family expanded to include grandchildren and great-grandchildren, were done on lakes somewhere between Michigan and Tennessee. As a graduate of Lehigh University, Norm had a 30-plus year career with Bethlehem Steel, from where he retired as the superintendent of the Hot Strip Mill. Thereafter, he enjoyed a second career doing research and quality control work for the glass division of Ford Motor Co. After retiring the second time, he and Pam purchased a Hunter sailboat and enjoyed sailing more than 10,000 miles on the Great Lakes.
Norm is survived by children: N. Jay Hittinger Jr. (wife Susan), S. Todd Hittinger (wife Anita), W. Dean Hittinger (wife Elise), J. Brian Hittinger (wife Shelley) and Lisa J. Hittinger. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren: (Mallory, Kelly and Brandon), (Christopher and Timothy), (Erin and Scott), (Lauren, Matthew and David), (Kyle and Kaitlyn); and 19 great-grandchildren: Ryland, Madelyn, Griffin, Devin, Makayla, Kamryn, Huckleberry, Huxley, Mya, Finn, Hudson, Everly, Alyra, Sawyer, Vienna, Lysander, Lyra, Hayden and Henley.
In Norm's later years he devoted volunteer time to delivering Meals on Wheels and as a member of Kiwanis.
There will be a private graveside service at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of love may be given to VNA Meals on Wheels or VNA Foundation at 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383, or Valparaiso Kiwanis Club Foundation, P.O. Box 1661, Valparaiso, IN 46384.
