Norman "Norm" Jay Hittinger, Sr.

Norm and Pam were blessed with five children. When starting their family Norm and Pam decided that they would spend lots of time doing family style vacations which involved ski slopes in the winter months and boating and water sports in the summer. If you could ski on water, whether frozen or thawed, you belonged in this family. Many extended family vacations, even as the family expanded to include grandchildren and great-grandchildren, were done on lakes somewhere between Michigan and Tennessee. As a graduate of Lehigh University, Norm had a 30-plus year career with Bethlehem Steel, from where he retired as the superintendent of the Hot Strip Mill. Thereafter, he enjoyed a second career doing research and quality control work for the glass division of Ford Motor Co. After retiring the second time, he and Pam purchased a Hunter sailboat and enjoyed sailing more than 10,000 miles on the Great Lakes.