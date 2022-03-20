May 10, 1941 - March 17, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Norman Ray Walters of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Franciscan Crown Point Hospital.

Norman is survived by his two children: daughter, Christie Rae Walters; and son, Norman Craig (Jason Cookson) Walters; and four grandchildren: Lily, Kennedy, Greyson, and Vivian.

Born May 10, 1941, to Elwood and Alma Walters in French Lick, IN, Norman served in the U.S. Army where he toured East Asia.

Raised on a farm, Norman learned the value of hard work early in life. He owned a commercial and residential lawn care business and spent many years as a foreman at Inland Steel.

Norman loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He restored a 1951 Lincoln Lido and enjoyed taking it to car shows where he won many awards and trophies. Norman also loved hunting with his family and friends in French Lick, IN, a place dear to his heart.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL HOMES.

A private burial service is planned in French Lick, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Norman's name to any veterans association or organization of the donor's choice.

