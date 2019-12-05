{{featured_button_text}}
Norman Smith

MUNSTER, IN - Norman Smith, 85, of Munster, passed away November 27, 2019 at Regency Hospital in East Chicago, IN.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke AME Church, 3543 Block Ave., East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN. Rev. Gwendolyn Sanders, Officiating.

DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.

