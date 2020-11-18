Norman Steve Malkimos

HAMMOND, IN — Norman Steve Malkimos, 60, aka Esteban, a longtime resident of Hammond, IN, who was born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, passed away November 14, 2020.

Esteban is survived by his three children, Michael Malkimos (Evita Malkimos), Norman Steve Malkimos II and Stefanie Malkimos; eight grandchildren; 10 siblings; numerous nieces and nephews; partner and friend, Rose Rodriguez; and best friend, Giovanni.

He is predeceased by his parents, Carmen Antonia Davila and Norman C. Malkimos, and brother, Radames Mercado Davila.

Esteban was a devoted father and huge family man who enjoyed being surrounded by his loved ones. Esteban loved Spanish music, cars, his beloved Chicago Cubs and making people laugh.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Christian Revival Center, 805 W. 57th Ave., Merrillville, IN. Funeral services will be held on Friday Nov. 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Christian Revival Center with Pastor Michael Otano officiating. Burial to follow at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Face masks and social distancing required.

Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at the church, 805 W 57th Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410.