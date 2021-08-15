Dec. 17, 1927 - July 15, 2021

SEBRING, FL - Norman Walters, formerly of Highland, IN, passed away at his home in Sebring, FL, on July 15, 2021, at the age of 93. He was born in Gary, Indiana, to Newlin and Sybil (Stewart) Walters; and graduated from Edison High School in Gary. He was a Navy veteran, and employed at Inland Steel in East Chicago for 31 years.

He leaves his wife of 60 years, Marcia Walters; two sons: Mark (Nichole) Walters and Paul Walters; two grandsons: Austin and Kyle; and brother, James Walters. He was predeceased by sisters: Marion Quesenbery, Jean Rubino, Linda McCullough; and brother, Bruce Walters.

He will be interred in the Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell at a future date. He was a good man and will be greatly missed by his family.