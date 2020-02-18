Obit index for Feb. 18, 2020

Obit index for Feb. 18, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Mrs. Cathren G. Colon (nee Gonzales);EAST CHICAGO, IN

Eleanore V. Bukowski (nee Szymanski);CROWN POINT, IN

Jean LaPeer;MERRILLVILLE, IN

Joanne K. Bickerton;LAFAYETTE, CO

Elmer "Fudd" Homans;ST. JOHN, IN

Robert "Bob" G. Rigg;MUNSTER, IN

Delores L. "Lori" Pawlus;CROWN POINT, IN

Nicolas Lasaro;GRIFFITH, IN

Arvella Wilhite;MERRILLVILLE, IN

Sharon S. Newhard;VALPARAISO, IN

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts