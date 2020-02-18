Obit index for Feb. 18, 2020

Mrs. Cathren G. Colon (nee Gonzales);EAST CHICAGO, IN
Eleanore V. Bukowski (nee Szymanski);CROWN POINT, IN
Jean LaPeer;MERRILLVILLE, IN
Joanne K. Bickerton;LAFAYETTE, CO
Elmer "Fudd" Homans;ST. JOHN, IN
Robert "Bob" G. Rigg;MUNSTER, IN
Delores L. "Lori" Pawlus;CROWN POINT, IN
Nicolas Lasaro;GRIFFITH, IN
Arvella Wilhite;MERRILLVILLE, IN
Sharon S. Newhard;VALPARAISO, IN
