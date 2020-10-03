 Skip to main content
Obit index

Obit index

Lawrence Joseph Faitak; CHESTERTON

Carol Gerst; LOWELL, IN

Anthony “Tony” B. Hammond; MERRILLVILLE, IN

Michael C. Kuchta; HEBRON, IN

Cheryl A. Maman (nee Berry); HAMMOND, IN

Sandra Manes; LOWELL, IN

Mary Byram Mestousis (nee Crosby); SCHERERVILLE, IN

Betty R. Molina (nee Richwalski); HOBART, IN

James “Jimmy” F. Rokosz; SCHERERVILLE, IN

Georgia Strombeck (nee Jansky); WOODRIDGE, IL

Walter Syjut; MERRILLVILLE, IN

Karen Tabler; MONTICELLO, IN

