Obit index

Lawrence Joseph Faitak; CHESTERTON
Carol Gerst; LOWELL, IN
Anthony “Tony” B. Hammond; MERRILLVILLE, IN
Michael C. Kuchta; HEBRON, IN
Cheryl A. Maman (nee Berry); HAMMOND, IN
Sandra Manes; LOWELL, IN
Mary Byram Mestousis (nee Crosby); SCHERERVILLE, IN
Betty R. Molina (nee Richwalski); HOBART, IN
James “Jimmy” F. Rokosz; SCHERERVILLE, IN
Georgia Strombeck (nee Jansky); WOODRIDGE, IL
Walter Syjut; MERRILLVILLE, IN
Karen Tabler; MONTICELLO, IN
