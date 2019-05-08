{{featured_button_text}}

Bernadine Gonzalez (nee Marcinek);NAPLES, FL

Alfred "Fred" C. Negrete;GRIFFITH, IN

Virginia Rybecki;MERRILLVILLE, IN

Lynn Novath;GRIFFITH, IN

Diane S. Stamos-Logan;DYER, IN

Marjorie Ann Miller (nee Peters);PHOENIX, AZ

Josephine M. Rudy;HIGHLAND, IN

Edward Charles Bremer;CRETE, IL

John E. Barry "J.B.";HAMMOND, IN

Carolyn Henning (nee Neyhart);GRIFFITH, IN

Aemilia D. Kmiecik;PLYMOUTH, MN

Marie Segert (nee Luebcke);CROWN POINT, IN

Marie Gottschling Szostek;GARY/HOBART, IN 

Frank D. Bruno;DYER, IN

Rita Deluca;LOWELL, IN

Virgina Jo Palinca;GRIFFITH, IN

George "Jerry" "Chill" Childress, Jr.;LaPORTE, IN