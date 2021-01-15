Okechi Nnadozie Nwabarra, M.D.

Okechi Nnadozie Nwabara, M.D.

Dec. 2, 1952 — Jan. 4, 2021

OLYMPIA FIELDS, IL — Dr. Okechi Nnadozie Nwabara was born on December 2, 1952, to the late Rev. (Dr.) Samuel Nwankwo and late Dr. (Mrs.) Comfort Chisaraokwu Nwabara, in Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria.

Okechi came to the United States to join his family in Mount Pleasant in 1971. He attended Denison University for biology pre-med, from where he was accepted into medical school at his beloved University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he graduated in December 1980. After graduating from medical school, he started his residency in internal medicine at Wayne State University Hospital, Detroit, from 1981 to 1984.

He met the love of his life, Ijeoma Okoroafo, during a visit to Nigeria while he was a resident. It was love at first sight. They got married on December 24, 1983. They moved to Northwest Indiana after he completed his residency and practiced as a board-certified internist until he passed away. Okechi and Ije were blessed with six wonderful children: Olaocha, Nnadozie, Odochi (Jesus), Kelechi, Uzoma and Ogechi whom they raised as their own.