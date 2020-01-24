LANSING, IL/FORMERY OF CHICAGO - Olga H. Povse, age 99 of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 19, 2020. Olga is survived by loving nephews: Robert, Paul, John; niece, Maryanne and long time caregiver Maria Diaz and many loving friends. Olga was preceded in death by her loving parents; brothers: Rudy, Louis, John and cherished great nephew John.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, January, 25, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, 301 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Glenwood, IL from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 11:00 AM., with Father Jan Krutewicz officiating. Olga will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Olga was loved by many and she will be truly missed.