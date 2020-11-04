HOBART, IN — Olga Koktsidis, 65, of Hobart, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. Olga was born September 22, 1955, in Katerini, Greece, to the late Theodore and Parthena (Akkizidis) Papadapolous. Olga dedicated her life to her family and was a fantastic mother who was selfless, loving, caring and a genuine soul. She will be dearly missed. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Olga was the most warmhearted and loving person. She was the most selfless woman who put everyone first before herself no matter what. She would listen to your worries and had a loving touch that made anyone feel safe and comforted. She had a strength in her and a resilience that even the most strong-willed person couldn't find within themselves. Her caring nature and loving character is what made her the beautiful person she was. She will be in our memories forever for the loving, caring, genuine human being she was. She truly was a beautiful person inside and out, she has impacted many lives from all the love she has spread onto everyone she was blessed to encounter.