Olga M. Herrera (nee Medrano)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Olga M. Herrera (nee Medrano), age 83 of East Chicago, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. She is survived by eight children: Julie Medrano, Diana Jo Medrano, Olga (Angel) Vega, Mark Guerrero, Maura Yvette (Michael) Villarreal, Manuel Herrera, Ponciana Herrera and Paulina (Juan) Guerra; grandchildren: Katelyn, Johnny and Jesse; numerous great grandchildren; brother, Julio (late Lupe) Medrano; Preceded in death by her husband, Manuel (2016).

At the family's request, funeral services will be private at Holy Trinity Croatian Church, East Chicago, IN.

Olga retired from the City of East Chicago. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.

