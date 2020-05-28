Olga MacKenzie (nee Pavichevich)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN/FORMERLY OF HIGHLAND - Olga MacKenzine (nee Pavichevich), age 95, passed away May 24, 2020.

She is survived by her son Gorley; nephews Nick and Jordan Vukas; grandchildren John Thomas, Alison, and Christian Glover; great-granddaughter Arya Glover Torab. Preceded in death by her husband Bill, daughter Melanie and parents Joka and Milan Pavichevich; sisters Mildred, Daisy and brother Ray.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Schererville. At rest Oak Hill Cemetery in Hammond.

Olga was a member of the St. Serbian Orthodox Church and the Circle of Serbian Sisters and a 1943 Graduate of East Chicago Washington High School.