DOWNERS GROVE, IL - Olga Susan Dudas, of Downers Grove and formerly of Whiting, IN, passed away on July 11, 2022 at the age of 87. She was an associate professor emerita of the College of Nursing, University of Illinois in Chicago (UIC). She graduated from Whiting High School in 1952.

Susan graduated from Lutheran Deaconess School of Nursing in Chicago and got her degrees from Indiana University. She taught at several colleges and was a consultant for the Division of Nursing of USPHS/DHEW in Bethesda, MD, for Project Hope in Trujillo, Peru., and worked for the Bureau of Health Manpower in the Regional office in Chicago. She was inducted as a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing (FAAN), Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, Pi Lambda Theta and the Golden Key Society. She co-authored two editions of Medical Surgical Nursing textbooks and published many articles and chapters in other books and journals

Susan was a member of the Deborah Guild Society at St Paul Lutheran Church. She volunteered at the Art Institute of Chicago and was an active member of the Whiting High School Class of 1952 Reunion Committee. She was an avid reader, loved art, music, and the opera. She also loved traveling and traveled extensively around the world.

She is survived by her nieces: Lisa Manata, Susan Martinez, Michelle (Joseph) Reynolds; and nephew, Michael (Karen) Manata; three great-nephews: Jack (Andy) Martinez, Jake Reynolds, and Vincent Manata; and four great-nieces: Sandra Martinez, Stacy Reynolds, Dana Reynolds and Gia Manata. Preceded in death by parents: Mary and Michael Dudas; and sisters: Leona (Jack) Manata, and Rose Dudas.

Susan was cremated per her wishes. A memorial service at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Whiting, IN will be held at a later date. Memorials in Susan's name can be sent to Helping Hand Center, 9649 W 55th Street, Countryside, IL 60525 (where her niece, Lisa Manata, attends) or to the Adult Down Syndrome Center, 1610 Luther Lane, Park Ridge, IL 60068 or to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1801 Atchison Ave, Whiting, IN 46394 would be appreciated.