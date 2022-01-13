 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Olindo Baccega
Olindo Baccega

Olindo Baccega

DYER, IN - Olindo "Bob" Baccega, age 91. Dyer resident, formerly of Hammond IN, Crete, Illinois and Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Graduate of MT Carmel High School and Roosevelt University. United States Marine Corp Veteran. Worked as a Salesman for IBM before being a proprietor at Lincolnshire Printing. Husband for 66 years of Mimi (nee) Chiaro. Father of Armida Baccega: Alisa (Dan) Murchek and Robert (Lisa) Baccega; grandfather: of Brenton and Brooklyn Baccega; son: of the late Armida nee Fioretti and Romano Baccega; brother of the late Raymond (Nina) Baccega; uncle: of Cathy, Roseanna and Lisa. Friend of many.

Resting at PANOZZO BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 530 W 14th Street (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday January 16, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Services at funeral home Monday 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.

