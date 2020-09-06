Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

DYER, IN - Olive B. (McClellan) Han Olive B. Han passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 100 years. Born, July 30, 1920 to Grover and Anna McClellan.

Olive leaves behind her children: Pat (Bobby) Kennedy and Joe Han both of Burnsville, MS, and Stanley (Gail) Han of Dyer, IN; 8 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 27 great great grandchildren; and 1 great great great grandchild to cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her loving son John.