VALPARAISO, IN - Olive L. Warren, 103 of Valparaiso, formerly of Falls Church, VA, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born February 2, 1917 in Earlville, IL to the late Henry and Gertrude (Delany) Lauterbach. Olive graduated from the University of Illinois and made her career as a Teacher in Benton Harbor, MI. She loved flowers, and was an avid reader. Olive will be remembered as a gentle person with a kind heart. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her.