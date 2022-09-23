Olive Margret Wiggins

June 3, 1920 - Sept. 19, 2022

KNOX, IN - Olive Margret Wiggins, age 102 of Knox, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022. Olive was born June 3, 1920, in Ora, to Ernest Henry Ludwig and Anna Lola Ludwig. She spent her working years as a factory worker manufacturing dental appliances. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, and making things with her hands.

She is survived by her children, Bonnie Archer, Edward Kimmey, Diane Roberts, Thomas Kimmey, and fourteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren and ten great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Michael Kimmey; stepchildren: Ray Wiggins, Phyllis Griffith; and sisters: Mary Cooper, Viola Parker, Clara Carter, and Majorie Denny.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 1:00pm (CT), with visitation two hours prior to services, at M.C. Smith Funeral Home in Knox. Burial will be Monday, September 26, 2022, at 10:00am (CT) at Calvary Cemetery in Portage.