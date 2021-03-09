LOWELL, IN - Olive "Sue" Wisniewski, age 95, of Lowell, passed away March 5, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Chester Anthony Wisniewski; dear mother to Chester Alan (Patricia) Wisniewski, Linda (Steven), and Susan (Frank) Petrosius; loving grandmother of nine and great grandmother of 20. She was the daughter of the late William and Mary Currie of Belfast, Northern Ireland. Olive had three brothers and two sisters, along with many neices and nephews here and abroad.

Friends may greet the family from 3:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will take place Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL.

Sue was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who devoted herself to taking care of her family. She enjoyed babysitting grandkids, travelling to Florida and Vegas, and sitting on the pier of the lake house in Michigan. Her memory will be treasured by all who knew and loved her. www.burdanfuneralhome.com