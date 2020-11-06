Oliver W. Ledbetter Jr.
HAMMOND, IN — Oliver W. Ledbetter Jr., 91, of Hammond, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020.
He is survived by three sons, Tim (Wanda) Ledbetter, Dave Ledbetter and Rob (Patty) Ledbetter; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Blanche. Due to COVID restrictions the family had a private service and burial. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the LEDBETTER family. www.kuiperfh.com
