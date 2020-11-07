HAMMOND, IN — OLIVER W. LEDBETTER Jr., 91, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. He is survived by three sons, Tim (Wanda) Ledbetter, Dave Ledbetter and Rob (Patty) Ledbetter; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Blanche; son, Lee; and parents, Oliver Sr. and Julia.