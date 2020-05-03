× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO, IN - It is with profound grief and sadness that we announce the passing of Olivia Joy Ogiego, beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and girlfriend to all whose lives she touched. Olivia's life was taken suddenly by a tragic auto accident April 30, 2020.

Olivia was born on January 21, 2000 to Elizabeth Joy Ogiego and the late Joel Matthew Ogiego. She graduated from Valparaiso High School, Class of 2018. She adored her mother, her brother and her three pugs. Olivia was a great reader and had a fantastic memory. Above all she deeply loved her family gatherings and was always looking forward to the next one. She was always happy and brightened every room she entered. She was one of a kind and loved by all.

She will be deeply missed and survived by her mother, Liz; her brother, Nick; her half sister, Ella; her grandmother, Carol Mandich; her aunts and uncles: Mark, Steve (Shelley) and Melissa Mandich (fiancee Michael Sullivan), Jerry, John (Terri), Jeff (Jill) and Jason (Kelly) Ogiego; her loving cousins: Nicole (Ian) Joel, Michael, Matthew (Virginia), Danielle, Peter and Madelyn Mandich, Carly Carrabine, Emilia and Arianna Joel, Jacob, Jordan, Briana, Chase and Ronni Lynn Ogiego. Preceded in death by her father Joel, and grandfathers, Nick Mandich and Jerome Ogiego and grandmother, Delores Ogiego.