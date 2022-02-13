SCHERERVILLE, IN - Olivia "Olie" Sessa passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in her hospital bed after about a month-long battle for her life due to Covid. She was born June 5, 1959 in East Chicago, IN to Salvador Sr. & Maria Rodriguez. She was a graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt. She was preceded in death by her father, brother Salvador Rodriguez Jr., and nephew Salvador Rodriguez III. She is survived by her husband, James "Jimmy" Sessa; children: Stephanie Jorge, Vincent (Dawn) Sessa, and Aaron (Alicia) Sessa; grandchildren: Taylor Dvorscak, Riley Jorge, Sontonio Sessa, Sophia Jorge, Khloe Jorge, & Jaxson Sessa; mother, Maria; sibling: Alfred (Sharon) Rodriguez Sr., Daniel (Maria) Rodriguez Sr., Lydia (Larry) Gentry, Juan (Karen) Rodriguez Sr., Elsa (Joseph Sr.) Fabian, Gilda Rodriguez-Alvarez, Galinda Rodriguez, Crystal (Adolfo Sr.) Rodriguez-Martinez; Sister-In-Law, Juanita Rodriguez; countless nieces, nephews & cousins; and of course her beloved dogs Rana, Chico & Dino.

Olie was said to be goofy and silly at times but also had a strong personality. One consistent trait that was used to describe her was Devotion. She was a dedicated CNA for many years and was devoted to her patients. She was a devoted wife for over 44 years, as was her husband Jimmy to her. That became even more evident as he sat day after day by her bedside every minute he was allowed. She was a devoted mother. She absolutely and unequivocally loved her three children and became quite the lifelong wrestling enthusiast when her sons wrestled and coached, attaining tremendous success locally and in the state of Indiana. She was a devoted grandmother and loved to attend her grandchildren's events. She was a devoted daughter and would spend her days off taking care of her mother. She was a devoted sister who loved all nine of her siblings. And she was a devoted pet owner who adored her three dogs. She will be missed by all .