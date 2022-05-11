HAMMOND, IN - Ollie Barbara Andrews, age 81, of Hammond, IN passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 surrounded by her children to see her on her way to God's kingdom.

She is survived by her five children: Thomas Andrews, Jr., Kirk (Jamie) Andrews, Douglas (Sandy) Andrews, Anthony (Janet) Andrews and Tracy (Derik) Rhodes; ten grandchildren: Hayley Andrews, Hattie Andrews, Kirk Andrews, Jr., Tyler Andrews, Ashley Andrews, Doug Andrews, Jr., Carson Andrews, Ava Andrews, Isabella Rhodes, and Sophia Rhodes and great-grandchild, Summer Andrews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Andrews, Sr.; parents: Jesse Brown and Ollie Marie Brown; siblings: Larry Brown, Sr. and Darlene Stinnett and grandchild, Kareen Andrews.

Ollie was a loving wife and mother of 5 children; 11 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. She enjoyed spending time with family and going on vacations with her children and grandchildren.

Ollie Barbara will have a graveside service at Concordia Cemetery, 6551 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN 46324, on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Please arrive between 10:30-10:45 a.m.

Flowers should be sent to BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321 (219-836-5000). Flowers should arrive at the funeral home on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

