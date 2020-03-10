MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ollie G. Banks was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked for the Illinois Attorney General Welfare Litigation Division for 35 years. She was an author of over 20 books. She created her foundation named Sanctuary of Hope Missions which brought her joy helping the masses in spreading Gods love and word. Her services will be held on March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Wake and 12:00 noon Service at Bethlehem Temple MB Church, 20 East 147th Street, Harvey, IL 60426.