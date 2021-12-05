October 7, 1929 - November 23, 2021
MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Ollivette Greene, age 92, of Michigan City, IN, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Ollivette is survived by her son, Robert W. (Dorcus) Greene Jr.; daughter, Pamela (Dennis) Edgington; daughter, Carolyn Dickinson; and son, Ronald M. (Renee) Greene.
Memorial services are pending with GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410.
Visit Ollivette's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.