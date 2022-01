MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Ollivette Greene, age 92, of Michigan City, IN, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Ollivette is survived by her son, Robert W. (Dorcus) Greene Jr; daughter, Pamela (Dennis) Edgington; daughter, Carolyn Dickinson; and son, Ronald M. (Renee) Greene. A private memorial service will be held for Ollivette's family.