 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omar Guess

Omar Guess

{{featured_button_text}}
Omar Guess

Nov. 22, 1935 - Jan. 19, 2020

In Loving Memory On Your First Anniversary In Heaven.

Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not.

We love and miss you everyday.

Your Loving Wife, Daughters, Sons-in-law, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts