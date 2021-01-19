Omar Guess

Nov. 22, 1935 - Jan. 19, 2020
In Loving Memory On Your First Anniversary In Heaven.
Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not.
We love and miss you everyday.
Your Loving Wife, Daughters, Sons-in-law, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
