HOBART, IN - Omar O. Guess, age 84, of Hobart, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Omar is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Alice "Faye" Guess; beloved father of two daughters: Linda (Larry) Neace and Patty (Mark) Copeland; three grandchildren: Brandon (Amanda) Neace, Sean Copeland, Angela (Todd) Schafer, Michael (Amy) Stankich and family; five great-grandchildren: Payton Copeland and Wayatt Copeland, Kennedy, Blakely and Everly Schafer; sister, Mae Warren; and best companion, Benji.
Omar was preceded in death by his parents: Edwin and Tennie Guess; two brothers; and three sisters.
Omar retired from the former Inland Steel as a brick mason, after 44 years of service. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Glen Park. Omar was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and a wonderful friend to many.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jamie Constant officiating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of Omar to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
