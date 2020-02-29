GARY, IN - Omer J. Dye, 94, of Gary, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Omer was born in Shelby Co., MO, on November 11, 1925. He is survived by seven children: Gary (Bonnie) Dye, Patsy (Joel) Brown, Joyce (Charles) Podkul, Trudy (Beth) Dye, Stanley (Traci) Dye, Dale (Pam) Dye, Tracy (Patty) Dye; 16 grandchildren: Roger Allen, Denise Schultz, Patrick Reynolds, Nicole Sherer, Beau Reynolds, Casey Pizzi, Amy Mundo, Charles Podkul Jr., and Duane, Adam, Cory, Julie, Kimberly, Tracy Jr., Joseph, Jenna Dye; 31 great grandchildren, eleven great great grandchildren; brother: Lee Edward (Jodel) Dye; friends: Crystal Hook, Molly Admonis and additional family, cousins, nieces nephews and friends. Omer was preceded in death by wife Mary Belle; son: Phillip Dye, and daughter: Beverly Allen; grandchildren: Tricia Podkul, Joel Brown Jr., Robert L. Anderson; siblings: Herbert Dye, Mary Margaret Riley, James Dye, and Dorothy Thurston.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A visitation will be held Sunday March 1, 2020 from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 2, 2019, beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery.