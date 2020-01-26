Ona M. Green (nee Canaday)

HAMMOND, IN - Ona May Green, age 91, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

She is survived by her son, James (Sherry) Green; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of dear friends.

Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James O. Green Jr., daughter, Pamela May and her parents, Harold and Beatrice Canaday; two brothers: Harold Jr. and Kenneth Canaday, and sister, Mildred Aragon.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond (Hessville) with Pastor Ed Cunningham officiating. Burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens will follow. Friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home for visitation on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m

Ona was born and raised in Hammond where she graduated from Hammond High School in 1946. After she married the love of her life she enjoyed serving with him at Terrace Park Church of God in Hessville. She served many years as church secretary and on the board of directors. Ona was a secretary and office manager at Lee L. Caldwell School in Hammond. She was a loving wife, mother and friend who enjoyed being with her family and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219) 844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.