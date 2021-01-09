Opal L. Martin

Mar. 15, 1928 — Jan. 6, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Opal L. Martin, 92, recently of Valparaiso, formerly of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021. She was born March 15, 1928, in Crittenden County, KY, to the late Gus and Grace (Asbridge) Crouch.

Throughout her life, Opal was lovingly referred to as "Johnny" by her childhood friends and family in Kentucky. Opal attended Frances High School and made her career as a saleswoman in the shoe department at Goldblatt's in Gary and Merrillville for over 30 years. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in South Haven, and enjoyed crocheting, traveling to the Smoky Mountains and spending winters in Florida with her husband.

On July 21, 1945, she married Billy W. Martin, who preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by their son, Dennis (KiKi) Martin, of Valparaiso; grandsons, Todd (Brandy) Martin, Kyle (Kristyn) Martin and Drew Martin; great grandchildren, Kali, Kellen and Korbyn; and sister-in-law, Bonnie (Claude) Daughtrey. She was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel "Milton" Crouch, and sisters: Marie Short, Imogene Brown and Louise Duncan.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 1:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with visitation from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be observed.