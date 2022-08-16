LOWELL - Orville E. Corns, 88, of Lowell, passed away Sunday August 14, 2022. He is survived by his children Michael (Debra) Corns, Suzanne (James) Burge, Leon (Marcia) Corns; grandchildren, Brice, Connor and Devin Burge, Blake and Morgan Corns; brother, Edgar (Darlene). He was preceded in death by siblings, Frank and Marshall, Lorene Cloninger, Dele Hatler, Mildred Holtz and Alma Corns.

Orville was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lowell. He retired from Ford Motor Company as a Salvage Repair and Cleaner in January of 2000. A 1954 graduate of Lowell High School, he served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War and was a member of Lowell's American Legion, VFW and Cedar Lake's AmVets.

Visitation, Thursday from 4-8 with Funeral and VFW Services Friday, 11 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell. Burial and Military Honors will follow in West Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Toys for Tots.