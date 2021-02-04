SCHERERVILLE, IN - Orville "Ollie" Cromwell, age 80, of Schererville, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Karen (nee Kreisheimer) Cromwell; nieces and nephews: Linden Smith, Zackary Kreisheimer, Anna Anderson and Joseph Kreisheimer; and sister-in-law Diane Caruso. He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Iva Cromwell and brother-in-law Robert Kreisheimer.

A memorial visitation and service will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, on Saturday February 6, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m.

Ollie received his BS in Education at Central State College in 1964 and his Masters in Communication Science at Governors State in 1979. He played semi pro football with the Chicago Owls and Joliet Chargers, being inducted into the Minor League Hall of Fame in 1996. Ollie taught Driver Education, Physical Education and coached football, wrestling and track and field at Thornton Fractional South High School for 35 years. He was a member of the Lansing Country Club since 1978 and loved playing golf with his friends.

