EAST CHICAGO, IN - Oscar "Hop" Hall, Jr., 79, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary, IN.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street, East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Charles L. Thompson, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.